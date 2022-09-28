Finally someone running for political office who will do good things for the people she is elected to represent. I am referring to Alanah Griffith who will represent HD 64 when we send her to Helena. We are a big district stretching from Four Corners to West Yellowstone. This means we are a diverse group of people. Alanah actually has an agenda that has issues that are important to all of us. She is not simply spewing rhetorical cultural divisive language as all other candidates do.
As a native Montanan, her roots are really deep. For instance she understands how important access to public lands is to everyone in this district. With the unprecedented usurpation of land by the wealthy and their wish to lock us out, she will lead the fight to make sure our state constitution is enforced.
She is acutely aware of what the lack of affordable housing is doing to the working class of this county and of how important we workers are to the functioning of this great state.
She will give you a direct and honest response to any issue you wish to discuss. She deserves our votes so that all of us will be represented.
Douglas Mawhinney
Gallatin Gateway
