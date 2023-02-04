Scott Christensen‘s recent op-ed, speaking for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, is a profound demonstration of his organization's loss of touch with reality. Mr. Christensen‘s organization is advocating for removing grizzly bears from federal Endangered Species protection, and turning over management of grizzly bears to the state of Montana.
His proposal comes at a time when Montana has a governor who sadistically traps and kills wolves and mountain lions, and a legislature that is promoting wholesale killing of wolves, and unrestrained cruel trapping — a barbaric practice that indiscriminately kills any unfortunate animal that happens upon a trap. Does Mr. Christensen and Greater Yellowstone Coalition seriously believe that this is an appropriate time to advocate for state management of endangered grizzly bears, while we have such a blatantly anti-wildlife government in power? If Montana is put in charge of grizzly bear management, the state will undoubtedly be selling tags to rich trophy hunters, rather than managing grizzlies for their benefits to the ecosystem.
In recent years, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition has morphed into an organization that endorses logging projects, endorses domestic sheep grazing at the expense of wild bighorn sheep, and endorses vegetation management schemes which remove native vegetation like juniper and Douglas fir, for the benefit of cattle grazing. The GYC has ceased to be a reliable environmental advocacy group and deserves to be publicly shamed for this decision, and to have financial contributions from individuals and foundations terminated, as a way of showing them the errors of their ways.
Glenn Monahan
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.