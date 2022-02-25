Support Local Journalism


The new forest plan is being lauded for its fabulous recreational opportunities. But what about wildlife you ask? No mention is made of the impacts on wildlife, loss of habitat and connectivity.

It seems like organizations like Winter Wildlands Alliance and others that should be speaking up for wildlife protections have gone silent and are kneeling at the altar of the almighty dollar. Sad!

Mary Lee Reese

Bozeman

