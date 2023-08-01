On or about June 30, 2023, residents surrounding the proposed TMC-Black Opencut Mining site received a “Notice: No Harassment of Wildlife Allowed” document from the Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks that prohibited residents from harassing the “magnificent elk herds and mule deer herds” that lived in this area. FWP advised us that fireworks and loud noises disrupted the herds and are prohibited because they are “against the law.” We were encouraged to report violations to the FWP.
At the July 25, 2023, Public Hearing concerning the TMC-Black Opencut Mining proposal, conducted by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the representative of FWP was asked what analysis had been performed by the FWP to determine how much prohibited noise would be created by the proposed gravel pit operations. The representative said no such analysis had been made.
Here, we are talking about protecting the very same “magnificent elk herds and mule deer herds.” Why haven’t the same laws and agency efforts been used to analyze and prohibit unwanted noise from the proposed gravel pit operations? Surely the noise, dust, and increased vehicular traffic presented by the proposed gravel pit operations will be intrusive to the “magnificent” wildlife that exists there. The failure of the FWP to prohibit unwanted noise emanating from the proposed gravel pit operations constitutes an inconsistent and arbitrary enforcement of the laws that the FWP must protect.
Bruce Campbell
Bozeman
