A massive gravel pit is proposed for Gallatin Gateway, right next to housing and near the Gallatin River. The dust, truck traffic, noise, eyesore, and the inevitable pollution of ground water and the river naturally concern nearby residents. They will be stuck with the medical bills for being sickened by the dust and noise. They will be deprived of the value of their property and the quality of their lives.

But the pit should concern us all. Take just the one example of the gravel trucks.

Of Gallatin County's 214 bridges, only 40 are considered to be in good condition, according to data the state has submitted to the Federal Highway Administration.

