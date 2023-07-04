A massive gravel pit is proposed for Gallatin Gateway, right next to housing and near the Gallatin River. The dust, truck traffic, noise, eyesore, and the inevitable pollution of ground water and the river naturally concern nearby residents. They will be stuck with the medical bills for being sickened by the dust and noise. They will be deprived of the value of their property and the quality of their lives.
But the pit should concern us all. Take just the one example of the gravel trucks.
Of Gallatin County's 214 bridges, only 40 are considered to be in good condition, according to data the state has submitted to the Federal Highway Administration.
Heavy truck loads and heavy truck traffic should not be using bridges in less than good condition. No permit should be granted until every bridge that gravel trucks might cross is upgraded to good condition.
Of course, all the trucks hauling gravel are unlikely to remain in the county.
The state at large should be concerned about the truck traffic given that only 1,624 of the state's 5,278 bridges are rated as being in good condition.
The taxpayers are being asked to subsidize the gravel pit not just with bridge work but also road maintenance and public health expenditures.
Furthermore, does "the right to a clean and healthful environment," guaranteed in the state's constitution not apply to people who live, work, and play in the popular Gallatin Gateway area?
Anne Millbrooke
Bozeman
