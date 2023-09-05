So I recently had $47K of my $51K student loan balance discharged. Not through Biden’s campaign promise that was struck down by the supreme court, but from making payments on my loan for over 35 years and having administrative failures finally fixed. Over the years I could only afford to make minimum payments on my loan and at a 8.25% interest rate, my payments weren’t even covering the interest it was accruing. My principal balance just kept growing and growing over the years. What started out as a 12K loan ballooned into a 51K loan over time.
As you can imagine, I was pretty excited when I found out my student loan was going to be discharged. I thought this was a debt that I was probably gonna have to take to the grave with me. There seemed no way of getting rid of it. Even after filing for bankruptcy a few years ago the debt was still there. Worse yet, there were no accurate records of how long I paid on my loan and it seemed to reset whenever it went to a different loan servicer.
When I mentioned my student loan forgiveness to my coworkers, their reactions were surprising. A few of them responded with visible anger. I thought they would be happy for me. I think they think that by my loan being discharged, it's going to raise their taxes. It might, but I pay taxes also. No one should have to be burdened with unforgivable debt. I just wonder if they’re just as angry at corporate welfare and the trillions spent on endless war?
Grateful Former Student
John Fire Thunder
Bozeman
