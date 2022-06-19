Graffiti is an issue, has been an issue and will always be an issue in our town. Sure, Bozeman may not be as decorated as other cities such as New York or Los Angeles but we have our share of empty walls that are not so empty anymore. Becoming a larger town, possibly transforming into a city, we pay the price.
Everyone has a park they’d go to as a child. It might be a simple field with a soccer goal, or it could be a playground with equipment. My park might be small, maybe a little sad as it has aged, but it is still my park. I visited my park a few days ago and as I arrived I was appalled. Dozens of obscenities were sketched and written in sharpie on the park equipment. I blinked saddened by the impropriety of it all. Do these vandalizers understand what they’re doing? I thought. Not only is it my park, it is also future generations’ park! I’ve seen small children, two-year-olds play in that park. Introducing such indecent words and pictures to two-year-olds who can’t help but ask “what’s that?” is startling.
Not only has graffiti polluted my park, it has made its way to larger parks such as Lindley Park by our very own library. Graffiti may express the feelings of many people, but it can also hurt the feelings of many more. Obscene graffiti has made its way to my park, which small children also visit. Graffiti has already spread to parks, benches, trains, brick buildings, school playgrounds, bridges, even our sacred National Parks. If you see graffiti in your park, don’t just ignore it. Next time, come prepared to clean it up! Let’s help keep our parks nice for everyone.
