Have I got this right? Gov. Gianforte wants to protect businesses from being sued by people who will be more at risk of catching Covid-19 after he abolishes the mask mandate. Have I got that right?
I’m nearing 80, hoping to live until I’m 92 so I can see our great-granddaughter graduate from high school. But the governor’s plan will not put the odds in my favor, nor will his plan favor the health of any other Montana citizen.
If you have the right to be safe and I have the right to be safe, then the governor’s plan is wrong. Very, very wrong!
