Our governor is trying to save "face" by deploying the National Guard to help numerous Montana hospitals deal with the growing number of COVID cases. The use of the National Guard would not be necessary if the governor required a mask mandate — but I guess that is "overreach" of the government. While telling private companies they cannot require their employees to wear a mask or get vaccinated is not government interference. Please explain the difference.

Shame on you Gov. Gianforte and the present legislation. How more people have to die before you see what is best for our community? In the meantime I am warning family and friends to avoid coming to Montana as it is unhealthy to do so at this time.

Janet Lewis

Bozeman

