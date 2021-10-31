Letter to the editor: Governor's Montana Comeback Plan proves to be a bust Scott Bosse Oct 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last November, Greg Gianforte ran for governor on his Montana Comeback Plan. Now that a year has passed, let’s assess how that’s going.As of mid-October, Montana ranked first in the nation in COVID-19 cases per capita, second in hospitalizations and second in deaths, with an average of 15 Montanans dying from this dreaded disease every day.That’s some comeback — for the virus. An elected leader’s first obligation is to protect the health and safety of the citizens he or she serves. By that measure, Gov. Gianforte has failed miserably in his first year. Not only did he sign legislation hamstringing the ability of local governments, schools and businesses to implement commonsense measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but he has also done virtually nothing to boost Montana’s vaccination rate, which lags far behind the national average.The governor says he is pro-life, but his COVID-19 policies have led to hundreds of preventable deaths and hospitals overflowing with critically ill patients and exhausted health care workers. Scott BosseBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greg Gianforte Montana Comeback Plan Medicine Hospital Health Legislation Montana Vaccination Obligation Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Rich, Dennis Lee Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has served us well, deserves our vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back