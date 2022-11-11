The front page of Saturday’s paper pictured Governor Gianforte reading Dr. Seuss to kids in child care. A nice photo op for sure, with all the kids engaged in story time. It’s hard to believe that the Governor’s answer to give kids “Access to Quality Care” is to increase the ratio of kids five years or older to staff from 14 to 20 for one staff member. That’s not increasing access to child care. That’s lowering the quality. Our child care providers are already stressed out as it is.
Those “burdensome regulations” that Gianforte talks about are there for a reason. To reduce the chance of abuse and neglect of children and to keep child care workers from burn out. His other big solution was to allow unvaccinated children’s parents to claim religious exemption. So you want more unvaccinated kids crowded in with less staff members to watch after them? Gianforte’s solutions lack all common sense. How about using some of the state’s budget surplus to subsidize child care? That would increase access and improve quality. Or is Montana’s millionaire governor too much of a cheapskate to do that?
Scott Ambrose O’Connor
Bozeman
