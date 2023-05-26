A recent article about Gov. Greg Gianforte’s veto of SB 485, a proposal for a legislator pay increase, provided an outlet for the governor’s own narrative about his reasoning which was couched in the language of self-sacrifice and public service. I think the reasoning is much more cynical.
I wonder if the governor ever thought to see the world from a different perspective than his wealthy, privileged perch from which he looks down upon his constituents. For example, from the perspective of a working-class individual pursuing public office in the state legislature. I know from experience that the system is already rigged against anyone who makes a living from wages and works regular hours. Not only are you expected to be able to take a few months off from work, with managerial approval, but you are also expected to make less money than what you can get working at a restaurant franchise.
If you are government employee, like many in this state, then you also have the Hatch Act to get in your way. Gov. Gianforte does not know this world though, the world that most of us live in. The world he comes from is from the lofty heights of wealth and privilege where the passive income flows in from off the backs of wage laborers. The real reason here is that it is systemic means to prevent the lower classes from being able to represent their communities. It is gatekeeping, par for the course of a political organization that has disenfranchisement as one of its main priorities.