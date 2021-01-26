I was born in the 20th century. So it strikes me as strange that our new governor has taken us back to the Dark Ages, a time before modern science and modern medicine stepped onto the stage.
The scientific revolution started in the 17th century, and modern medicine is often dated to the beginning of the Nineteenth. So here we are, in the Twenty-first century, with all that has been known about epidemiology and pandemics being tossed out the window and replaced by political expediency.
Wearing masks against the spread of Covid-19 has been made voluntary by Gianforte. Social distancing, especially in places of high transmission, like bars and restaurants, has followed. And then, of course, there are those who bristle against wearing masks, come hell or high water.
But, you may say, we now have a vaccine. But the rollout has been as slow as molasses. Three new strains of Covid-19 have been identified in the United States, and there is no evidence that the two vaccines are effective against them. Then there is the delay between the first and second shots, which also means a delay in the first round of inoculations. As of January 14, there were 22.82 million cases of COVID-19 in the US. There is no evidence that the spread of the disease is abating. It may, at times, appear to be on a roller coaster, but the general trend is up.
By the time this letter is published, Trump, who said that COVID-19 will “go away” and that it was a “hoax,” will have gone away. His legacy in the millions of cases will not, unfortunately, go away.
With mask and social distancing mandates, the total number of Montana cases is 88,100, or 9% of the population. Deaths=1,079.
And without masks? How many is too many?
