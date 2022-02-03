Alarm bells are ringing at the Montana State Hospital, the sole public institution that serves Montanans with serious psychiatric challenges. On Jan. 21, legislators were briefed on the massive exodus of professional and support staff from the hospital: 40% of positions are vacant, morale is plummeting, and the health and safety of patients are at serious risk. Despite this crisis, the state health department director, Adam Meier, who oversees the hospital, testified that he wants to “look at the data” from a consultant, slated to be delivered a year-and-a-half from now, before taking any action!
It’s worth revisiting how Adam Meier came from Kentucky to lead Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services. He was embraced by Gov. Gianforte, who admired Meier’s ideological commitment to work requirements for Medicaid recipients, despite harsh criticism of Meier’s incompetent handling of a worst-in-the-nation hepatitis epidemic in Kentucky. Work requirements effectively reduce eligibility for Medicaid — and costs to the state—but cut off health care to a great many people who cannot afford insurance. Not only did Meier support Montana’s proposed work requirements, but he advocated further restrictive rule changes in the last legislative session that would have thrown thousands of Montanans off Medicaid.
It’s clear that Gianforte saw Meier as someone he could count on to shrink government and cut costs, regardless of the consequences to the most vulnerable among us. Now Meier is refusing to address drastically inadequate staffing at our State Hospital. But let’s put the responsibility for this crisis squarely where it belongs—with Gov. Gianforte, who is more committed to anti-government ideology than to providing the most basic services of government. Human decency requires that the governor deal with this escalating crisis immediately.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.