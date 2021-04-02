Gianforte is, apparently, being given a pass by his bureaucratic counterpart for murdering a Yellowstone wolf. This is also the same person who pushed a reporter for asking honest questions, and the same person who illegally shot an elk. Now that Montana is dominated by out of control Republicans, we ought to be more concerned than ever that our state's wildlife will be systematically exterminated.
Check the genocide statistics for federal wildlife services in Montana, and its state henchmen. Talk to ranchers whose industry is slowly dying. Talk to out-of-town trophy addicts. Then talk to the NRA. If you are a large land mammal your kind is doomed by a species who has doomed itself. To anyone who wishes a polemic, feel free to find me.