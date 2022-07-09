When the Yellowstone River floods occurred on June 13, Gov. Gianforte was out of the U.S. and his office left us all in the dark. In the words of Montana Free Press, the governor's office failed "to communicate clearly and transparently to constituents who had a legitimate right to know how the emergency response was being handled, and by whom."
This is nothing new. Have any of you tried to contact the governor? In the past year I have sent him a letter and three messages on the governor's office web form. The letter was never answered. All three messages received the exact same response, word for word, that were totally unrelated to the topic of my messages. The responses all started, "Thank you for reaching out to me. I appreciate hearing from you, and I value your input as we lead the Montana Comeback." and proceeded to extoll progress made on lowering unemployment and creating new businesses. My messages had concerned wolf hunting, water quality monitoring, and public health.
The web contact form itself discourages input as the text is tiny (about 8 pts) and there is room for only short messages.
In 20 years contacting Montana public officials I have never experienced such a lack of communication and always received timely responses. Public officials are supposed to be responsive to the public, that is one of the most important aspects of their jobs. They need to respond to all constituents, not just those who voted for them and not just other elected officials.
From their actions, it is clear that the governor and his staff do not want to hear from Montana citizens.
