Letter to the editor: Government needs to take action on climate change Mac Baker Sep 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On a recent trip traveling home from visiting my mother in Denver, my partner and I stopped in Thermopolis, Wyoming. Hoping to escape the heat of the road, we took a detour to the Wyoming Dinosaur Center — essentially a giant, high-ceilinged shed filled with the remnants of our prehistoric past.Peeking above the gift shop and entrance was the long neck and skull of Jimbo, a 106-foot-long sauropod. In the main gallery, large lizards with sharp teeth faced off against a slew of smaller, plant eating dinosaurs; ancient sharks swam through the air in search of prey. And in a small room toward the back was a collection of fossils from the end of the Permian period, around 250 million years ago, when nearly 70% of terrestrial and 95% of marine species vanished from the face of the Earth.It’s unclear exactly what caused this massive die-off, but the conditions surrounding this event — acid rain, warm and acidic oceans, high levels of methane and carbon dioxide in the air — point to climate change. The largest mass extinction in Earth history was likely caused by major volcanic activity. As for the increasing mass die-offs of our own time, historians will be able to put the blame squarely on the shoulders of humanity. But unlike the organisms of the Permian, we can stop warming our climate before the worst effects are felt.Our government needs to take immediate action to lessen the effects of climate change by investing in a rapid transition to a zero carbon economy. Join Bozeman High School students on Friday, Sept. 24 at 3:30pm at the Gallatin County Courthouse in calling for our country to ensure a livable future for humanity and the creatures we share this world with. Mac BakerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Permian Die-off Climate Change Mass Extinction Meteorology Ecology Geology Biology Plant Dinosaur Humanity Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen the right choice for Municipal Court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn a great leader for Bozeman, deserves support Posted: 12 a.m. Fire conditions improve, but destructive blazes still rage Posted: 4:23 p.m. Letter to the editor: Forest management can do good things for wildlife Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: Corporate taxes a misguided way to raise revenue Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back