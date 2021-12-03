Support Local Journalism


The political divide in this country is creating a drastic diminution of rational and commonality thinking, leading to power through regressed and overly partisan political action.

Possession of a great power should be exercised with caution, but, we have been electing too many who do not even restrict their power to that granted, nor to the law. 

Every abuse of power and violation of the rule of law causes our entire system of government to lose more citizen control and moral legitimacy.

Our government is supposed to be of, by and for the people. Instead, it has been restricting freedoms and responsibilities in order to further plans for an ever more powerful government. 

Without an even application of the law, we have a government that regulates and solves problems without regard to the will of the people. A form of tyranny is created that chokes innovation, competition, prosperity and the freedom to succeed or fail.

Our fundamental economic problem, for example, is the result of too little freedom and too many unproductive debts based on distrust of markets, a disregard for private property and an obsession with income equality over liberty.

Our government hinders prosperity by draining the income of productive individuals, adding costs to their efforts and providing the means for far too many citizens to live unproductive lives. Government debt, the accumulation of people’s saving not spent on productive investment but largely on consumption, represents the lost growth of opportunity of the past and places a significant drag on growth opportunities of the future.

If it continues to be unchecked by either laws or courageous individuals, this unquenched thirst for power will never end well for anyone.

Jack Levitt

Bozeman

