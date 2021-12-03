Letter to the editor: Government hinders prosperity to increase its power Jack Levitt Dec 3, 2021 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The political divide in this country is creating a drastic diminution of rational and commonality thinking, leading to power through regressed and overly partisan political action.Possession of a great power should be exercised with caution, but, we have been electing too many who do not even restrict their power to that granted, nor to the law. Every abuse of power and violation of the rule of law causes our entire system of government to lose more citizen control and moral legitimacy.Our government is supposed to be of, by and for the people. Instead, it has been restricting freedoms and responsibilities in order to further plans for an ever more powerful government. Without an even application of the law, we have a government that regulates and solves problems without regard to the will of the people. A form of tyranny is created that chokes innovation, competition, prosperity and the freedom to succeed or fail.Our fundamental economic problem, for example, is the result of too little freedom and too many unproductive debts based on distrust of markets, a disregard for private property and an obsession with income equality over liberty.Our government hinders prosperity by draining the income of productive individuals, adding costs to their efforts and providing the means for far too many citizens to live unproductive lives. Government debt, the accumulation of people’s saving not spent on productive investment but largely on consumption, represents the lost growth of opportunity of the past and places a significant drag on growth opportunities of the future.If it continues to be unchecked by either laws or courageous individuals, this unquenched thirst for power will never end well for anyone. Jack LevittBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Government Prosperity Politics Economics Freedom Debt Income Diminution Opportunity Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Simple actions for the public good a tiny sacrifice Posted: 32 minutes ago. Editorial: The Gallatin County Commission made the right choice in backing the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act Posted: 32 minutes ago. Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Posted: 5 p.m. Bozeman Health hires former state superintendent as executive Posted: 4:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: Developer shouldn't ignore the power of high water Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back