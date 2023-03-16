Investment of time into reading should result in a higher IQ and success in life. We're lucky to live in a free society where we're able to create success based on our own decisions.
Government through taxes, regulations, and policies is the one area where we have no control other than the power of our vote.
Media determines much of what we read and see. It's their job to report truthfully, without bias, and share both sides of a story so we can decide.
A recent story in the Chronicle was the latest example of how both government and media are failing us. Tucker aired January 6 video that was never shown to us. The headline stated "Carlson Amplifies Lies with GOP Provided Video.” The article trashed Carlson and included Chuck Schumer calling it “one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen on television.” How can seeing more unedited video of that day be shameful? Oh, yes, it uncovered lies that our government and media have been feeding us.
How can we trust a government who lies, robs the poor of a decent education, kills thousands of fellow citizens by opening borders to drug cartels, hires employees based on skin color and sexual preference, and raises cost of living through foolish spending?
Then they, with the help of the media, big tech, Hollywood, and a far left Democratic Party make sure we will continue voting them in through propaganda, biased reporting, breaking voter laws, and hiding truth when it doesn’t benefit them. This enables them to sway the votes of the clueless of which there are far too many!
A plea for the Chronicle: Quit lowering yourself to these despicable standards! Report both sides. Replace endless Trump hate with policies that impact us. And end the sickening bias!
Dan Klusmann
Bozeman
