Occasionally there are letters from one side of the aisle claiming government does not create prosperity. However, there are obvious examples we have all seen that show that’s not true. Government creates prosperity when it responds to disasters or recessions. We would not have pulled out of our recent recession without government intervening to keep us healthy and in our homes, and propping up businesses. The economy got back on track, and GDP returned to its pre-pandemic trend much sooner.
Government provides for the orderly functioning of society, which facilitates the creation of wealth. Businesses benefit from government regulation of import and export markets. Infrastructure improvements enable economic growth, and create markets where none existed before. We also benefit from government investments in education, research and health care. Many corporations in energy, agriculture, transportation and financial services benefit from subsidies.
There are market failures that only government can address. Superfund cleanups protect public health, restore the environment, and improve economic and social conditions in communities. The Superfund program would pay for itself in 38 years through reduced special education costs alone. Benefits of the Clean Air Act exceed costs by 30-1!
Social Security benefits provide the majority of retirement income for persons over 64. It lifts more people above the poverty line (22.5M adults and children) than any other program, and reduces mortality among the elderly by 30%. Other social programs also pay for themselves or even pay dividends. When they reduce poverty, entitlement spending is reduced, and more people earn incomes that allow them to contribute to the economy and tax revenue. This also has positive effects on children's education, behavior, health and career outcomes.
More government, more jobs, more prosperity and less taxes! There's one political party that just doesn't get that. Makes you wonder what idol they’re worshipping.
Jerry DiMarco
Bozeman
