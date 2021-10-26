Support Local Journalism


I read with interest in Sunday’s paper the article regarding the interview with Gov. Gianforte in which he defended his administration’s response to the pandemic, despite the rising case levels in Montana. I was particularly taken aback when Gov. Gianforte was quoted as saying, “The government’s role is to educate, to communicate — it’s not to mandate.”

Really? This is from the same governor who signed laws mandating restrictions on abortion. The same governor who signed the only law in the nation mandating that private business cannot require vaccinations. The same governor who signed laws mandating that local public health officers cannot implement measures required to help stop the spread of the pandemic. The same governor who signed a law mandating that the Board of Regents could no longer restrict firearms on the campuses that they supposedly control.

You can understand why I might be a little confused. I finally figured it out. A government mandate is bad when it is issued by any entity other than Gianforte. A government mandate is good when it is issued by Gianforte, either in support of his personal beliefs or when it is politically expedient.

So, as we move forward during this administration, don’t worry when you occasionally hear a shockingly loud noise coming from the sky. It’s not a sonic boom from a wayward military aircraft or alien spaceship, it is simply the reverberation of the governor’s (and his Republican colleagues) hypocrisy echoing across the state.

Michael Miller

Bozeman

