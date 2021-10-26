Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte's hypocritical stance on mandates Michael Miller Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I read with interest in Sunday’s paper the article regarding the interview with Gov. Gianforte in which he defended his administration’s response to the pandemic, despite the rising case levels in Montana. I was particularly taken aback when Gov. Gianforte was quoted as saying, “The government’s role is to educate, to communicate — it’s not to mandate.”Really? This is from the same governor who signed laws mandating restrictions on abortion. The same governor who signed the only law in the nation mandating that private business cannot require vaccinations. The same governor who signed laws mandating that local public health officers cannot implement measures required to help stop the spread of the pandemic. The same governor who signed a law mandating that the Board of Regents could no longer restrict firearms on the campuses that they supposedly control. You can understand why I might be a little confused. I finally figured it out. A government mandate is bad when it is issued by any entity other than Gianforte. A government mandate is good when it is issued by Gianforte, either in support of his personal beliefs or when it is politically expedient.So, as we move forward during this administration, don’t worry when you occasionally hear a shockingly loud noise coming from the sky. It’s not a sonic boom from a wayward military aircraft or alien spaceship, it is simply the reverberation of the governor’s (and his Republican colleagues) hypocrisy echoing across the state. Michael MillerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mandate Gianforte Politics Medicine Legislation Ministries Law Government Hypocrisy Reverberation Sonic Boom Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn should continue on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's campaign a shift in local politics Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: County, state jeopardizing lives of grizzly bears Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a true public servant, deserves vote Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bozeman's elections are vitally important this year Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back