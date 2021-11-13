Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte woefully uninformed about COVID-19 Todd Harps Nov 13, 2021 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OK governor, for someone who appears to be highly educated and successful how can you be so uniformed about COVID-19? Come on we're still only No. 2 behind Alaska in COVID-19 transmission rates, with Idaho, Wyoming and other similarly governed states looking to bump us lower on the list! Let's get going, maybe schedule some large indoor public gatherings for the unvaccinated to get us up to No. 1. Now we also find out that you can't even mount simple public service announcements about getting vaccinated. How does it feel to be complicit in the illness and deaths of your citizens? It doesn't seem very humane or Christian to me and possibly criminally negligent. Your thoughts? Todd HarpsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags State Governed Rate Wyoming Idaho Alaska Gianforte Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Poor ballot design led to confusion for city voters Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Why annihilate wolves when there are other options? Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Americans are rejecting the Democratic agenda Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Local sales tax an opportunity we keep missing out on Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 Letter to the editor: A day celebrating our veterans' willingness to serve Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back