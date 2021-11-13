Support Local Journalism


OK governor, for someone who appears to be highly educated and successful how can you be so uniformed about COVID-19? Come on we're still only No. 2 behind Alaska in COVID-19 transmission rates, with Idaho, Wyoming and other similarly governed states looking to bump us lower on the list! Let's get going, maybe schedule some large indoor public gatherings for the unvaccinated to get us up to No. 1.

Now we also find out that you can't even mount simple public service announcements about getting vaccinated. How does it feel to be complicit in the illness and deaths of your citizens? It doesn't seem very humane or Christian to me and possibly criminally negligent. Your thoughts?

Todd Harps

Bozeman

