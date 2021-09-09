Letter to the editor: Gov. considers himself a master of many disciplines Orville Bach Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The citizens of Montana should be exceedingly thankful that we have a governor, Greg Gianforte, who is an amazing expert in so many different fields. Biologist Greg knows what is best for Montanans regarding how bison and wolves should be managed; Forester Greg is an expert on how our forests should be managed; Doctor Greg directs how we should manage our health during this Covid pandemic; Public administrator expert Greg knows that local governments are not capable of making decisions for their local citizens, so he takes care of us with his dictates from Helena; tax expert Greg made sure that the wealthiest Montanans will get richer with his tax cut plan. Aren’t we lucky to have a governor who knows what is best for all of us in so many different disciplines! Orville BachBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greg Gianforte Medicine Zoology Silviculture Wolf Citizen Bison Dictate Helena Local Government Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Montana Republicans turning our world upside down Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: No better candidate for mayoral seat than Cunningham Posted: 12 a.m. Montana FWP director talks hunting regs, other changes at Bozeman meeting Posted: 5:45 p.m. Williams, Cheryl Lynn Posted: Sep. 8, 2021 Hieronymus, Lois Posted: Sep. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back