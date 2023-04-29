The banning of Representative Zooey Zephyr from the floor of the Montana House of Representatives is a dark an ominous event in Montana History. I have listened to the speech in which she spoke the allegedly offensive words “blood on your hands.” While in some situations, Shakespeare’s Macbeth for example, that image can be taken literally to imply murder, in most uses it is not. It is usually a metaphor for severe harm of an unspecified nature. The moderate, respectful, and measured voice in which she spoke those words show clearly that is what Rep. Zephyr meant.
Banning speech in government discussions is fascism reminiscent of the Stalin and Hitler eras. The whole point of a deliberative legislature is that there is an opportunity for both majority and minority to be heard before votes are taken and a that there is a sincere effort to find common ground. I am here because my parents fled from fascism that literally had blood on its hands. I hope I can stay.
Let me remind legislators that physicians spend years learning their profession and still adhere to their oath to “First do no harm.” They understand that gender transition is serious, complicated, and highly individual. Why should a generalized state law be more in the interests of patients, than the patients, their parents, and their well-educated doctors? Why should legislators think they have a better understanding of these complicated matters when they have relatively little experience or education about them?
Stephen Guggenheim
Bozeman
