The Republican Party uses gerrymandering simply to draw lines of redistricting to add an unfair advantage in elections. As decades have shown, the GOP utilizes gerrymandering as a “last ditch” effort, to try and win elections where their party is not the preferred party of a specific area.
The GOP has routinely used the US Census Data every 10 years, focusing on large suburban and metropolitan areas to “piece meal” and “dissect” those into smaller areas, where it will split the predominately Democratic voters. They use the Census data which provides previously designated “towns” to “cities” due to the population increase. Thus, using gerrymandering as a precise “surgical tool” to weaken Democratic areas and increase the GOP stronghold. Should it ever occur to the GOP to provide plausible solutions and platforms for communities, hold “in person” Town Halls and meetings to obtain what the constituency truly needs and wants for their areas, and have definitive values and ethics which define the GOP, then their practice of Gerrymandering would not be a necessary tool for their party to win elections. They would be elected into office simply by their representation of their people, and having a platform that provides for everyone, including Democratic voters in their areas.
If a party such as the GOP cannot win an election without shifting and moving districts, like pieces on a chessboard, then perhaps they need to reevaluate what their Party stands for, and just how do they truly serve the voters of their State. It seems the “Mouse” is trying to out roar the “Lion,” and the “Lion” is us the voters. The time for gerrymandering is over.