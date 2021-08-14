Letter to the editor: GOP turning Montana into the 'Least Best Place' Michael Miller Aug 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am so happy to see that our attorney general, Austin Knudsen, is using his time and our taxpayer dollars to tackle problems that plague everyday Montanans. The article, “State leading effort to overturn ban on bump stocks,” in the Chronicle, details his effort to file an amicus brief to the courts to have the ban on bump stocks overturned.As you recall, bump stocks are those devices that allow one to turn a semi-automatic weapon into a weapon that fires more rapidly, i.e., essentially into a fully automatic weapon. I’m still scratching my head to understand what particular problem this will solve for those of us who live here in Montana. Montana has one of the highest drunk driving fatality rates in the country. Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the country (most by firearms I might add). The state has been feeling the effects of climate change with the excessive heat and widespread drought this summer. The pandemic is once again surging across the state. Housing for employees and staff shortages are plaguing businesses across the state. There is no shortage of challenges facing the people of this state and to have the attorney general spend even five minutes on bump stocks is an insult to us all.Couple this with the essay by guest columnist, Rep. Marilyn Marler, “GOP turning Montana into a playground for the wealthy,” and it’s very clear that the Republicans now controlling this state are rapidly turning ‘The Last Best Place’ into the ‘The Least Best Place’. Michael MillerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana State Politics Meteorology Weaponry Law Austin Knudsen Shortage Stock Fatality Rate Dollar Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Newcomers should learn the culture, become Montanans Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Property taxes could price seniors out of the valley Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Vaccinations protect our kids, seniors and caregivers Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Search and rescue will be there when you need them Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman man accused of felony sex crime against former foster child Posted: 5:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back