The "Republican Civil War" appears now to have reached a turning point, as Kevin McCarthy and other Re-Trumplican leaders are demanding total allegiance — and that means that lawmakers like Liz Cheney must be removed from office, even if only for proclaiming the truth.

Since when has telling the truth justified termination?? How much more of this political madness can our fragile democracy tolerate? Why hasn't Cyrus Vance, Jr. brought formal charges against Mr. Trump for his role in the infamous Jan. 6 Capitol riot?

If the remaining remnant of the Republican Party chooses not to stand up to the Trump Cult's incessant effort to overthrow their party, the GOP will essentially be finished. As the old saying goes, “if you don't stand for something ... you are likely to fall for anything."

Douglas Stream

Belgrade

