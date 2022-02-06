Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
AP News recently reported that Montana’s three top-ranking Republicans have sent a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, asking for exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccination mandate because it could jeopardize access to medical care if unvaccinated staff are terminated.
Gov. Gianforte, Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale should take responsibility for their contributions to the problem and fix it themselves! Their stance on “personal responsibility” with regard to vaccination, masking and social distancing has only encouraged conservative Montanans to indulge in excessive levels of irresponsible self-interest. Their lack of empathy for the immuno-compromised is appalling. The crisis of our overwhelmed health care system lies squarely at their feet!
The responsible members of our community deserve to be able to access our healthcare system without worrying about a close encounter with an unvaccinated employee.
Gov. Gianforte, Sen. Daines, Rep. Rosendale, you made this mess. You can clean it up! Tell conservatives to get vaccinated or stay home when they get COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.