The Republican legislative super-majority in Helena has a platform it never mentions publicly. It is to pass laws that protect polluters from environmental laws. The result is harm to your Montana Constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment.
NorthWestern Energy’s (NWE) air pollution permit for its under-construction Laurel methane plant was recently overturned by a Montana court because climate change effects were ignored by the inaptly named Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Almost instantly House rules were suspended and HB 971 was introduced under Republican sponsorship. This bill provides that DEQ need not consider climate change when issuing air pollution permits—presto, NWE wins. SB 557 is another NWE benefiting gem. It provides that no permit may be judicially overturned based upon DEQ inadequate consideration of greenhouse gas emissions. NWE could not have written a better bill for Republican sycophantic sponsorship if their legal department had drafted it, or did they?
It’s not just NWE that benefits from Republican dominated legislative largess. Take HB 576, it would lower water quality standards for coal mine discharges. HB 65 would allow coal mine expansions of less than 320 acres with no public notice. SB 530 would provide large tax exemptions to oil refineries.
It is not what they say; it is what they do that matters. The Republican super-majority talks up a need to define male and female/culture war issues and even passes a few, destined to be declared unconstitutional, but the real platform, the one they never mention to the voters, is to implement the legislative desires of their utility/exploitative industry campaign contributors. If you do not call, write and fight these types of bills, our Constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment will remain just nice words on paper. Your silence will be used by them against you.
Jerome S. Kalur
Bozeman
