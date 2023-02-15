Let the news come to you

For years I have been naively hopeful that when state legislators are elected, they will undertake their jobs with an eye towards enacting legislation that will benefit the majority of the people in Montana. The last couple of legislative sessions and particularly now with a Republican supermajority that is clearly not the case.

We are saddled with a group of people who are only interested in pushing their personal beliefs onto the rest of the population — abortion restrictions, restrictions involving transgender youth, restrictions on what can be taught in history classes, and now, science class. These are all clearly attempts by people to push their personal, often religious based, beliefs upon the rest of the population.

If this ridiculous legislation had been passed back in the time of Copernicus, our schools would all still be teaching our students that the earth was the center of the universe rather than revolving around the sun. When Copernicus first proposed his "theory" that the earth revolved around the sun, it was unproven — it was a theory. That’s how science works. Propose a theory to explain something and continue to do experiments to gather more and more data until the theory has been proven.

