For years I have been naively hopeful that when state legislators are elected, they will undertake their jobs with an eye towards enacting legislation that will benefit the majority of the people in Montana. The last couple of legislative sessions and particularly now with a Republican supermajority that is clearly not the case.
We are saddled with a group of people who are only interested in pushing their personal beliefs onto the rest of the population — abortion restrictions, restrictions involving transgender youth, restrictions on what can be taught in history classes, and now, science class. These are all clearly attempts by people to push their personal, often religious based, beliefs upon the rest of the population.
If this ridiculous legislation had been passed back in the time of Copernicus, our schools would all still be teaching our students that the earth was the center of the universe rather than revolving around the sun. When Copernicus first proposed his "theory" that the earth revolved around the sun, it was unproven — it was a theory. That’s how science works. Propose a theory to explain something and continue to do experiments to gather more and more data until the theory has been proven.
A truly progressive state Legislature would be doing everything in their power to strengthen the public schools, increase teachers salaries, provide schools with the resources needed to educate our students to be able to compete in the 21st century. The only people trying to indoctrinate our students are these legislators who seem to be afraid of educating students to be able to think critically about complex issues.
The legislators pushing this legislation clearly have no idea what science is about. What a legacy to pass along to the next generation. A dumber Montana is not better.
Michael Miller
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.