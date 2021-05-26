I am so heartbroken by some of the bills in our state Legislature. The Republican Party sure knows how to make a woman feel worthless.
These abortion bills say that a potential life is more important than my life. It’s more important than my 44 years of life and history and memories. More important than the contributions I make to my child, my partner, my parents, my family, my workplace, my community, my friends. More important than my years of education, my history and experience in my profession. More important than the dreams and ideas I have for what I still want to accomplish in my lifetime. More important than my existing child getting what she needs. More important than being able to support myself and my family financially. More important than being able to care for my parents as they age.
I don’t matter in this equation. My family doesn’t matter, my existing child doesn’t matter, and my family being fed doesn’t matter. And I am just one person, out of many, whose future could be jeopardized by these bills. My child is just one, out of many, whose life could be impacted. My aging parents, just some out of many. There are effective ways to lower the abortion rate that I wish the "pro-life" party would adopt — access to contraception and health care and medically accurate sex education for kids. But instead they block those at every turn. They also block health care expansion, child care access, access to food stamps — all the things that can help women with children thrive. What women contribute to their families and communities is vital, and I would like to see it recognized not jeopardized.