Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As a fourth-generation Montanan, I've been proud of our state's people. However, a recent event has drawn my attention to politics. During a week with four crucial trans-related bills, the Montana House of Representatives silenced and punished a trans representative. This struck me as unfair, prompting me to watch hours of video from events starting on April 18 and culminating in disciplinary action on April 26.

Initially focused on trans rights, I became appalled by the lack of basic human decency and respect for democracy exhibited by the majority party. This isn't about the content of any bills but the majority party's use of power to silence the minority.

I was shocked to hear a House majority member pray about compassion, mercy, and forgiveness on a Tuesday, only to vote for punishment, silence, and suppression on Thursday. The speaker, entrusted with safeguarding all voices, misused power by silencing a voice that could speak from experience. The Majority Leader seemed thin-skinned when receiving a harmless phrase but callous when delivering a disproportionate response.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you