As a fourth-generation Montanan, I've been proud of our state's people. However, a recent event has drawn my attention to politics. During a week with four crucial trans-related bills, the Montana House of Representatives silenced and punished a trans representative. This struck me as unfair, prompting me to watch hours of video from events starting on April 18 and culminating in disciplinary action on April 26.
Initially focused on trans rights, I became appalled by the lack of basic human decency and respect for democracy exhibited by the majority party. This isn't about the content of any bills but the majority party's use of power to silence the minority.
I was shocked to hear a House majority member pray about compassion, mercy, and forgiveness on a Tuesday, only to vote for punishment, silence, and suppression on Thursday. The speaker, entrusted with safeguarding all voices, misused power by silencing a voice that could speak from experience. The Majority Leader seemed thin-skinned when receiving a harmless phrase but callous when delivering a disproportionate response.
In a moment when a minority voice was all the minority side had, the majority used a non-issue to ban that voice from proceedings. Punishing dissent in the face of certain victory suggests fear, cowardice, or guilt. Not content with removing the trans representative from the floor, the speaker tried to exclude her from all public spaces as well.
I wonder if the House majority leaders realize the trust they've damaged. This session on the 18th opened with an invocation quoting mercy, compassion, and forgiveness from the Bible, an irony which seems lost on the members of the House. We should all hold genuine concern about the state of our democracy and the behavior of those in power.
Tim Lockie
Bozeman
