“I want to support Montana’s values!” “We can’t have Washington DC telling us what is right for Montana!” I have heard these statements during every election cycle since I have lived in Montana for over 40 years. So, it is interesting to note that the current Republicans in Helena are doing the exact opposite.
My representative, Caleb Hinkle, put forth House Bill 251, which is a so-called Right to Work bill that basically strips the power of unions to help workers in the state. When the hearing came up hundreds came to testify against the bill, either in person or virtually. But, who spoke in favor of the bill? Washington D.C. lobbyists from Americans for Prosperity, a Koch Brothers funded group speaking for out-of-state corporations and billionaires.
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a “bill mill,” not located in MT, has pushed hundreds of anti-abortion and “religious freedom” bills through state legislatures, including Montana. Anybody notice how many anti-abortion bills are going to be passed on to Governor Gianforte to sign?
Last Sunday’s edition of the Chronicle’s Big Sky section headlines, “Montana renews push to sniff out welfare fraud.” So, now Republican Sen. Cary Smith wants to bring in out-of-state “bounty hunters” working for Opportunity Solutions Project, a lobbying wing of a right wing think tank, to harass poor people. We have gone through a year of unbelievable pain and stress due to COVID, and instead of trying to protect people’s health and security, give them some hope, the Republican legislature is going to out-of-state lobbyists to hurt Montana families while enriching their well-to-do donors.
The Montana values that come to my mind don’t include the hypocrisy exhibited from the Republicans on a daily basis in Helena.
