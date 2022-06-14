Nineteen more children and two teachers dead. Again. And again, and again and again.
Democratic lawmakers keep proposing common-sense bills to halt the mass assassinations of our children, and Republicans keep (if you’ll excuse the expression) shooting down every attempt to do so. The obvious reason: because of NRA money. Contributions are worth more than your kids’ lives, period. That much is plain.
What isn’t plain, at least to me, is why you repeatedly vote for people like that. Not everyone does, y’know, so why not just agree that some Democrat’s good idea is just a good idea, no matter who proposes it? Common-sense gun laws that 90% of all Americans agree on, but that Republicans filibuster so it never comes up for a vote? How is that Democracy, when the overwhelming wishes of the American public count less than an NRA check?
Let’s face it — nobody really wants to admit that they’re wrong. Neither do I. But at what point do you say, “I voted for these anti-gun-legislation, NRA trough-feeders all my life, but now my child is dead”? Is that what you’re waiting for before you finally admit that the Republicans you voted for don’t care about your child? That you’re OK that it’s happened yet again — to 19 more innocent children — as long as they weren’t yours? Is that it?
It's no secret that I vote Democrat (my very first vote — for Nixon — didn’t end well, and I started paying more attention ever since). What I’ve seen, since, was a GOP who caters only to their wealthy donors — at the expense of you, and me, and of our children, and our nation.
Please! Turn off Tucker Carlson, and vote for who’s really looking out for your kids’ lives.
