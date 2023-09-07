Our family has been ambushed by Montana’s HB599 passed by the 2021 Legislature. A secret agreement was reached, a permit applied for, with no recourse to defend our property from a taking by the TMC-Black Ranch-3462 open cut gravel mine proposal. In recent meetings, our neighbor has stated that no one asked him whether they could build their home near his property. While technically correct, when my husband bought our land, and began to build our home over 50 years ago, the neighbor had not yet been born. Nor did he see his grandparents welcome my husband with family meals, and extend invitations to participate in clearing the Black’s fields of rocks, or putting up hay, and advice on what grass seed to use, noxious weeds — things neighbors do. Good neighbors make a strong community.
Our neighbor’s “right” to place a football stadium sized gravel pit on his land, 100 ft from our house, has destroyed our right to a healthy and safe home. Good neighbors don’t exercise their freedom by hurting other neighbors. By damaging the Gallatin River, the aquifer and our wells. By exposing neighbors to the risk of lung disease, cardiovascular disease, cognitive failure. Who would do this? Not a good neighbor.
This could happen to you, if you live anywhere in Gallatin County that does not have residential zoning. In the name of simplifying the process, a permit is assured once applied for, with protection against intervention by the County. Urge the County Commissioners (Zach Brown, Chair, 582-3006) to issue emergency zoning to protect you against the next disastrous project, and importantly, to challenge this law that prevents them from protecting the citizens of Gallatin County.
Ruth Angeletti
Gallatin Gateway
