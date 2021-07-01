It is clear that the United States has become the biggest laughingstock in the world. We have gone from America first to America last.
The Biden Administration has opened the border by saying he will not turn away anyone. We are a people of laws but if you are liberal, Democrat, media then laws mostly do not apply to you. There are federal laws that do not allow illegal immigrants from being let go in America. Biden does not care about law. Now a lot of Americans cannot understand either. I will say there are very serious impacts from allowing people to just cross the border and be transported, put in hotels, given money for food and clothing, free health care all paid by tax dollar by hard working Americans.
As citizens we get none of this free travel, housing, food, and medical care. Legal immigration is supposed to be based on need of America, strength of economy, the number of jobs available and much more. To allow what is currently forecasted to be nearly 2 million people illegally added to our country in a single year is a disaster to us all. It will impact all of us including our children, grandchildren an even the lives of those coming in illegally.
There are easy solutions to this problem. We should return every single person woman, man, or child to the country of origin immediately and repeat until the message is understood. We should turn them in to their authorities and ask those countries to prosecute them if they are known criminals and tell those countries if they come back we will cut off all tax payer funding that we are supplying. Right now the Biden admin is helping setup the biggest drug trafficking network in history.