On behalf of the over 1,000 professionally-licensed outfitter and guide members and the Board of Directors of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana (FOAM), we are writing to encourage our Gallatin County Commissioners to deny the floodplain permit for the Riverbend Glamping Getaway, or at the very least implement a seasonal restriction on its operation, when the commissioners hold a public hearing on this project early next month.
The Riverbend Glamping Getaway is a proposed development that will include infrastructure to provide access, water, wastewater treatment, power, and gas to a glamping retreat facility with 58 temporary accommodations (teepees, Conestoga wagons, etc.) on a relatively undisturbed island in the Gallatin River. The Gallatin River is a nationally-famous wild trout river that provides an enormous outdoor recreation and outdoor resource to Gallatin County and Montana residents alike. The proposed project stands to increase the risk and consequences of flooding; threaten to contaminate the Gallatin fishery and downstream water users. The Riverbend Glampground, if allowed to proceed, would put people and property in a known high hazard zone and open the door for similar developments along other flood-prone rivers in Gallatin County.
This project is the last thing Gallatin County needs.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.