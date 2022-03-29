"Glamping" according to urbandictionary.com is shorthand for Glamorous Camping. "Glamping" is so "Not Montana"! Avid recreationists and visitors come to do mountain biking, backpacking, trail running, rock climbing, serious river fishing and tent and RV camping.
Such recreational activities do not require dangerous infrastructure projects such as Mr. Pfeil proposes under the guise of "recreation and stewardship." He is tampering with the environs of the Gallatin River which has flowed for 250 million-plus years without man-made impediments such as the ridiculous little, portable, upscale River Bend cabins, Airstream trailers and Conestoga wagons complete with gas, electricity and water that his infrastructure will enable.The River Bend project does not in any way reinforce the "glory of remote camping" that he says he has introduced to his children. As a non-native Montanan, Mr. Pfeil has a better sense of development and profit rather than a true sense of conservation, stewardship and non-invasive recreation. Additionally, no hard-working, single parent could afford to stay at his glampground to hear his "Recreation Encourages Conservation" guidance.
