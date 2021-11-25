Letter to the editor: Give up tobacco, live a longer, healthier life Mikayla Pitts Nov 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A single day of giving up tobacco can help you take the first step to a longer, healthier life. The Great American Smokeout was on Thursday, Nov. 18. Although the date has passed, it’s not too late to start your own journey toward a tobacco-free life.The Great American Smokeout serves to raises awareness about the deaths and diseases caused by smoking. Around 26% of Montana adults still use tobacco, and tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States. Every year, 1,600 Montanans die from smoking-related illness. The health benefits of quitting smoking begin only 20 minutes after your last cigarette. Start your journey towards healthier lungs and a healthier mindset. I encourage all Montanans who use tobacco to stop in hopes they will quit for good. There are evidence-based tools that can help! The Montana Tobacco QuitLine provides free coaching and free nicotine replacement therapy. QuitLine coaches understand how vulnerable you can feel when attempting to quit smoking, which is why they are trained to provide you a safe and welcoming environment and to meet you where you are in your quit journey.Quitting tobacco can be the most important thing you do for your health. Start today! Mikayla PittsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Therapy Tobacco Montanans Medicine Great American Smokeout Nicotine Smoking Awareness Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Sen. Daines should back Blackfoot-Clearwater bill Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: A carbon fee can help us wean off fossil fuels Posted: 12 a.m. 'Continuing to help people': Livingston parents grapple with daughter's death through cornea donation Posted: 12 a.m. White, Carol Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Letter to the editor: Critical Race Theory turns voters against Democrats Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back