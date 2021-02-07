The Bozeman School District's middle school teachers have now begun the challenge of teaching full classrooms of students Monday through Friday, five consecutive days a week, while in the midst of the worst period of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our teachers have begun this mission unprotected by the coronavirus vaccine. These teachers, young and old, women and men, will essentially be sent to battle without armament.
Is there no concern for the lives, the well-being, the future health of each individual teacher who has worked so hard to qualify themselves to teach our children?
The Bozeman School District voted to put these teachers (wives, husbands, daughters and sons) in harm's way at the height of this deadly pandemic. Now, more than ever, these individuals need to be recognized as the essential workers they are and be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Is the continuing education of our community's students more important than the lives of their very own teachers?
Wake up, Montana! Protect these extremely dedicated and hardworking individuals who interact daily with our children, educating them and guiding them toward a future. Give our teachers a bright light of recognition and some hope by vaccinating each one of them — now!
