Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In response to Mark Lefens recent letter, it could certainly be interpreted that schools don't necessarily care about the students. But I am going to argue that there is a lot more going on than the public, and Mark, realize.

There is no doubt that our public school system has been politicized for far too long, but not in the way that most of the public thinks. The best teachers are those who legitimately want the best for the students; the problem is that we don't have those teachers actually teaching students. The way the politics in the public school system works has caused the best teachers, and the ones who care the most about the students, to leave teaching. I can name a number of people who used to be teachers (specifically in BSD7) who are no longer teaching because of the school district. All of them were educators who cared more about the students than they did about themselves.

The demands put upon teachers and other staff at the schools is ridiculous. It isn't anything like we would request from any other professional position. Period. Teachers are now expected to not only teach our children the academic skills we, as a society, expect them to know, but also life skills. That is not what teachers are there for. Parents are the ones who should be expected to teach their own children life skills and basic societal necessities.

Schools should be expected to teach our children real history. And because they are actually starting to do that, people are getting offended. Because it's not the history they believe.

Get over it.

Let's give our educators the respect and resources they deserve. And teach our children what they actually deserve to learn, regardless of our own personal prejudices.

Thank you teachers.

Sara Boom

Gallatin Gateway

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe