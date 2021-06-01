In response to Mark Lefens recent letter, it could certainly be interpreted that schools don't necessarily care about the students. But I am going to argue that there is a lot more going on than the public, and Mark, realize.
There is no doubt that our public school system has been politicized for far too long, but not in the way that most of the public thinks. The best teachers are those who legitimately want the best for the students; the problem is that we don't have those teachers actually teaching students. The way the politics in the public school system works has caused the best teachers, and the ones who care the most about the students, to leave teaching. I can name a number of people who used to be teachers (specifically in BSD7) who are no longer teaching because of the school district. All of them were educators who cared more about the students than they did about themselves.
The demands put upon teachers and other staff at the schools is ridiculous. It isn't anything like we would request from any other professional position. Period. Teachers are now expected to not only teach our children the academic skills we, as a society, expect them to know, but also life skills. That is not what teachers are there for. Parents are the ones who should be expected to teach their own children life skills and basic societal necessities.
Schools should be expected to teach our children real history. And because they are actually starting to do that, people are getting offended. Because it's not the history they believe.
Let's give our educators the respect and resources they deserve. And teach our children what they actually deserve to learn, regardless of our own personal prejudices.