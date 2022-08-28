Dr. Jane Gillette has been a tireless advocate for the people of House District 64. She is a practical, no-nonsense, hands-on legislator who understands the needs of her district. During her tenure, Dr. Gillette has spearheaded important legislation protecting children and families, ensuring fiscal responsibility and accountability, protecting our rights and liberties, and safeguarding Montana’s rich heritage of freedom and independence.
What has been perhaps most impressive about Dr. Gillette is her dedication to the people that she represents. Dr. Gillette spends countless hours connecting with her constituents, from Four Corners to Big Sky to West Yellowstone. She has attended town hall and city council meetings and taken the time to get to know community leaders. She attends local events throughout her district and has made the effort to develop a deep understanding of the people she represents. Those efforts have translated into common-sense solutions and legislation tailored to the needs of the people of her district.
Dr. Gillette is the type of legislator we in HD 64 can be proud of. Let’s keep her experience, dedication, and compassion working for us. Reelect Dr. Jane Gillette for HD 64!
Dawn Gollofon
Bozeman
