Dr. Jane Gillette is the right choice for HD 64. She will protect our Montana lifestyle and the values that we hold dear. Last legislative session, Gillette fought for legislation to defend access to public lands, safeguard our children, limit government overreach, and prevent unnecessary spending that would increase taxes and jeopardize our fierce independence.
The steady influx of out-of-staters to Gallatin County threatens to change our Montana values and bring extreme California politics to Montana. HD 64 consists of more than out-of-state transplants to the Yellowstone Club; we are farmers, ranchers, tradespeople, sportsmen and women, hard-working citizens that call Montana home — not just a place they spend time when they are not somewhere else. Gillette has been in the trenches with the real Montanans who make up our District fighting to protect our liberties, unlike her opponent, attorney to the rich, who caters to the out-of-state Yellowstone Club elite.
The soul of Montana is at a crossroads. The values that we cherish are at risk. I urge you to vote for a candidate who supports the values that make us Montanans. Re-elect Dr. Gillette as our representative for HD 64 (Four Corners, Gallatin Gateway, Big Sky, West Yellowstone).
Brooke Trey
Gallatin Gateway
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.