Rep. Jane Gillette should vote “no” on HB 137, a bad bill in the Montana Legislature that will overturn clean air protections here in Gallatin County and in 11 other localities across the state.
If this bill passes, the use of e-cigarettes and vape will once again be allowed in indoor public spaces across our state. Nearly 500,000 Montanans now protected by these local policies will once again be put at risk.
Gallatin County citizens will be forced again to inhale secondhand aerosol from e-cigarette products, putting them at risk for ultrafine particles that harm the lungs and toxins linked to cancer.
This bill and one like it (HB 106) also will prevent communities from taking any future actions to protect public health from e-cigarettes and vape. It is Big Tobacco’s dream bill, stopping local action.
HB 137 and HB 106 are both sponsored by Rep. Ron Marshall, who has close ties to the vape industry. These bad bills are an attack on local decision-making and our public health and benefit nobody outside of the vape industry.
As a member of the House Human Services Committee, Rep. Gillette has the power to vote “no" on HB 137 and end this threat to our public health and our ability to make local decisions.
Tell Rep. Gillette to take a stand for our community, not Big Tobacco.
