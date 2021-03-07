As a young professional in Gallatin County, I’ve seen firsthand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on my family, community, and the economy of Gallatin County. That’s why I’m so disappointed to see my representative, Jane Gillette, prioritizing the passage of legislation for the purpose of ideological wins over legislation that actually helps our community.
As a graduate of Montana State University in microbiology with COVID-19 related research experience, I am acutely aware of the detrimental effects that this infectious disease can have on human health. This is why it is vital to focus on proactive policies like access to health care and broadband and expanded economic support for our families.
Instead, Rep. Gillette has introduced bills that would allow rapists parental rights, that would put lawmakers in between a patient and their doctor, and that would make it more difficult for low-income Montanans to access healthcare. Moreover, she has actively spoken in support of bills that disenfranchise voters and hurt transgender children.
As a voter in HD 64, I’ll remember her decision to put her party’s wins over my community's health, safety, and recovery.
