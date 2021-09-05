Letter to the editor: Gianforte's mask rule lacks concern for kids' safety Debra McNeill Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Aug. 31, Gov. Gianforte and the DPHHS director issued a temporary emergency rule requiring all school districts to “demonstrate consideration” of parental concerns regarding the adoption of a mask mandate, with the ability to opt-out of health-related mandates. The objective of this toothless ruling, supported by worthless citations, is to rile up the far-right with little concern for the health and safety of Montana’s children.Clearly, the primary objective of the school districts in mandating masks is the safety of our children. The governor states that the mandates are arbitrary. They are not. The Montana Medical Association and other well respected Montana health care organizations stand “behind the clear research and science showing the widespread use of masks in schools can effectively reduce COVID-19 transmission as part of a layered public health approach to provide a safe learning environment for Montana’s students.” The decisions of the school boards are based on real science, not the fundamentalist “science” that puts dinosaurs and humans in the same historical period, or recommends horse de-wormer as a treatment for COVID-19.The DPHHS rule places all the weight of the mask decision on parents who might not do what is best for their children. (That’s why we have social welfare services.) Plenty of parents are quite willing to push a political agenda over real safety for their kids, risking their child’s hospitalization or even an ICU intubation. The pictures of these kids, victims of their parents’ political mania, are heartbreaking. In the widespread absence of common sense and genuine empathy for others, the school districts should decide the best health and safety course for all students within the guidelines of real science.With regards to Casey Bertram and most of the Bozeman School Board for supporting the safety of all Bozeman public school students. Debra McNeillBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mask Rule Dphhs Politics Gianforte Mandate Science Parents Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Retain Herrington as Bozeman's municipal judge Posted: Sep. 4, 2021 One year later, Bridger Foothills fire stirs feelings of loss, appreciation Posted: Sep. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Majority leader's column just has to be rebutted Posted: Sep. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: The sadness of lowering our flag to half mast Posted: Sep. 3, 2021 Masks, vaccines take center stage at Montana State University faculty senate Posted: Sep. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back