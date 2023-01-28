Gov. Gianforte is back at his extreme agenda to wipe out predators in Montana. After thoroughly gutting Montana's longstanding tradition of fair chase and ethics with wolves, the governor is now turning his attention on grizzly bears.
At the request of the governor, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is pushing a bill saying Montana will manage grizzlies at a "sustainable" number. They said the same thing about wolves, yet we're losing them at an alarming rate.
It’s deeply sad and embarrassing to see our state implement baiting, snaring, night shooting, and bounties. These tactics are eerily similar to the early 20th Century approach of working to wipe them out. Keeping numbers at a bare minimum to keep the feds away is not a respectful science-based strategy and certainly does not reflect the desires of the majority of Montanans.
I wonder — as we live through the sixth mass extinction and understand more about the vital role predators play in a healthy ecosystem — why do we remain stuck in the dark ages? Gianforte has fed into the fervor against these essential apex predators at a time when we should be putting our energy and resources into the future of coexistence.
It would be nice if we could trust our state government to respect and adequately manage our wildlife, yet I’m not holding my breath. My only hope is that the nation is watching and federal regulations are implemented and remain for wolves and grizzlies.
Mariah Palmer
Bozeman
