Gov. Gianforte is back at his extreme agenda to wipe out predators in Montana. After thoroughly gutting Montana's longstanding tradition of fair chase and ethics with wolves, the governor is now turning his attention on grizzly bears.

At the request of the governor, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is pushing a bill saying Montana will manage grizzlies at a "sustainable" number. They said the same thing about wolves, yet we're losing them at an alarming rate.

It’s deeply sad and embarrassing to see our state implement baiting, snaring, night shooting, and bounties. These tactics are eerily similar to the early 20th Century approach of working to wipe them out. Keeping numbers at a bare minimum to keep the feds away is not a respectful science-based strategy and certainly does not reflect the desires of the majority of Montanans.

