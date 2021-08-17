Letter to the editor: Gianforte more worried about Trump than Montanans Jack Davis Aug 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A recent survey revealed most parents support school mask mandates. Florida and Texas schools are defying their governors banning mask mandates. A Florida school board member stated COVID-19 “is deadly and it’s getting worse instead of better and the more we don’t use masks, the more we position the mutation of this virus to grow.”Gianforte argues that mandates do not work. He believes masks inhibit learning and adversely affect student’s mental health. He has no proof of these allegations. My question to him is what about students' physical health, and the health of those they come into contact with, especially family members with underlying conditions. As students head back to the classrooms, health experts across the country are sounding the alarm on the increasing impact of COVID-19 on children. Long-term effects of the virus present serious health problems over time. Wyoming became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country. Utah’s governor said “Masks do not negatively affect our economy, and wearing them is the easiest way to slow the spread of the virus.” The new surge in coronavirus cases has forced governors to enforce stricter mandates to prevent their hospitals from nearing capacity. Gianforte can look to these Republican governors as justification to change his position and put the health of Montana’s children, and their families, before partisan politics.Gianforte is concerned about what Trump thinks about him. He has more allegiance to Trump than Montanans who live and die by his decisions. The Republican legislators in Helena are also responsible. They were elected to protect the health and wellbeing of children, teachers, family members and the general public. Masks are proven to be effective against COVID-19. Schools will prove this one way or the other. Jack DavisBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mandate Mask Gianforte Politics Medicine Institutes Florida Student Wyoming School Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Officials should do something about Bozeman Pond Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Sales tax a more equitable way to raise revenue Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Gallatin County GOP leaders let COVID-19 conquer Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: A bipartisan success story from the Legislature Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman-based virtual mental health care clinic growing around the region Posted: 5:30 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back