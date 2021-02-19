As expected, this morning’s Chronicle (Feb. 11) reported that our billionaire creationist governor would be lifting the mask mandate. This comes as COVID-19 variants are spreading across the country, the CDC just recommended wearing two masks and those of us in Phase 1B are struggling to get an appointment for a vaccination.
It’s obvious that he’s ignoring science, again as expected, and instead is bending to the will of those supporters who feel that their personal liberties are taken away by being required to wear a mask. What comes next, the requirement to wear a seatbelt?
