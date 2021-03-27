“A properly functioning democracy depends on an informed electorate.” Thomas Jefferson wrote about the importance of a well-informed electorate many times. It appears we have dismissed Jefferson’s ideal.
On a daily basis we are witness to the clown show in Helena. The Republican controlled state Legislature and governor are determined to destroy our state's wildlife legacy; to bankrupt our state and cut critical services by implementing the "Kansas Experiment" of giving billionaires more tax cuts; by turning over wildlife management to ranchers; by reducing access for hunters and anglers; by refusing to provide property tax relief; by refusing local governments to meet the needs of their citizens; by restricting voting; and many solutions in search of problems that don't exist.
To all of these shenanigans I can only say, hey, we get what we deserve. None of these crazy policies come as any surprise to any informed voter. Former Governor Brian Schweitzer used to ridicule these clownish antics by taking a branding iron out on the state Capitol grounds and branding "VETOED" on each inane bill.
But the fine citizens of Montana have spoken. These crazy policies are apparently what the majority of Montanans want. No, you say? Then maybe you better follow Thomas Jefferson's advice next time you vote!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.